As our living environment becomes increasingly hi-tech, mankind’s desire for comfort and indulgence has not changed. In fact, it’s probably increased. Trend forecasters say we’re going to be travelling less, cocooning more, and looking for solace and sensory experiences that take us away from a challenging world. Tactile experiences in the home are what our souls need, and the touch and weave of nature and natural materials are going to makes us far happier than the cold glass of our smartphones.

Africa enjoys a fine tradition of printing and weaving. Now is the time to feel your way to that point where the worlds of craft, décor, and design meet.