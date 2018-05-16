CUSHIONS

Gavin Rajah scatter cushion, R1,199, @home; oversized, blue-cotton cushion cover, R830; inner, R470, both Mungo; cotton-printed cushion, R1,050, Weylandts; X-Ray-printed cushion cover on linen, R950, Evolution Product; cotton, frayed, cream cushion cover, R448, Amatuli
Image: Graeme Wylie

Craft is currently a major influence in décor, but it isn’t about a folksy take on interiors. Instead, what we are seeing is a blending of textiles and design that shows an appreciation of global culture.

So said Carla Buzasi, the chief content officer at trend-forecasting company WGSN, when presenting the key trends in African design recently.

Craft over commodity and conscious retailing

New slow movement brand The Storer brings beauty to ethical retail…and we love it
Style
1 year ago

As our living environment becomes increasingly hi-tech, mankind’s desire for comfort and indulgence has not changed. In fact, it’s probably increased. Trend forecasters say we’re going to be travelling less, cocooning more, and looking for solace and sensory experiences that take us away from a challenging world. Tactile experiences in the home are what our souls need, and the touch and weave of nature and natural materials are going to makes us far happier than the cold glass of our smartphones.

Africa enjoys a fine tradition of printing and weaving. Now is the time to feel your way to that point where the worlds of craft, décor, and design meet.

THROWS

From top to bottom: cream cotton throw, R580, Amatuli; black and white, textured, cotton throw, R1 700, Mungo; grey mohair blanket with tassels, R2 999, The Storer; black and brown, handwoven throw, R1 995, Weylandts; blue and white, textured, cotton throw, R1 745, Mungo; brown and cream rug, R480, Amatuli
Image: Graeme Wylie

TOWELS

Faded, black, fringed, cotton towel, R488, Amatuli; bath-sheet, linen dhow, R800, Mungo; bath-sheet, linen dhow, R800, Mungo; bath-towel, cotton interlace linen, with charcoal-border trim, R770, Mungo
Image: Graeme Wylie

SCARVES

Black and white Planet Smith silk scarf, R2,400; cashmere and wool blue The Return scarf, R2,250, both Huckhl by Elsa Young
Image: Graeme Wylie

RUGS

100%-natural cotton basket, R1,210, Roopip at Mungo black and white sheepskins, R2,750 each, The South African Sheepskin Company; wool rug with patterned, hand-woven mohair, R9,500, The Ninevites
Image: Graeme Wylie

STOCKISTS

@homeAmatuliEvolution ProductHuckhlMungoThe NinevitesThe South African Sheepskin Company; The Storer 011-679-2962; Weylandts 

