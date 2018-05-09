Style notes for him and her

BOSS STEPS UP ECO OFFERING
Boss is making big moves towards creating more sustainable products with the latest addition to its footwear collection. These sleek, casual lace-ups — with an upper made from Piñatex, a material created from pineapple-leaf fibres; and a sole made from recycled thermoplastic polyurethane — are 100% vegan. Boss Sandton City, 011-884-1437
LOUIS VUITTON’S NEW FEMININITY
Louis Vuitton’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection is a sartorial expression of quintessential French elegance and powerful femininity, with hip, accentuated, peplum silhouettes; shoulder-spanning stripes; soft, sculpted leather; and waist-cinching corsetry. With this vision for the woman of now, Nicolas Ghesquière’s new-season wardrobe is ultra-wearable and a definite must-have. Louis Vuitton Sandton City, 011-784-9854
GAVIN RAJAH GOES HOME
Gavin Rajah is taking his homeware collection one step further with the addition of sleepwear to his Geisha and Koi collections for @Home. The Japan-inspired homeware collection translates Rajah’s signature high fashion into modern homeware and sleepwear, with luxe fabrication featuring traditional Japanese motifs including waves, clouds, fans, and mystical Koi fish.
AQUATIC BLOOM
With all the creativity radiating from Alessandro Michele at the helm of Gucci, it’s no surprise that he has released another fragrance under the Gucci Bloom pillar. The Acqua di Fiori bottle features a green Herbarium print, while the heart note of Rangoon creeper is given a fresh, aquatic personality with the introduction of green accords, including cassis and galbanum leaf.
GUCCI CATALYSES CHANGE
Gucci has announced a new partnership with Unicef and Beyoncé, in honour of World Water Day, championing a movement towards fashion for a cause. Gucci, acting under the banner of its global campaign — Chime for Change, founded in 2013 — has made a $10-million commitment to bring clean and safe water to women and children in Burundi, by supporting the building of 80 new wells in country. chimeforchange.org
ESCAPE WITH CHLOÉ
Chloé invites us to come on a journey and indulge in the brand’s f ree-spirited ways with the introduction of the Nomade fragrance pillar. It boasts a new “O” bottle shape — inspired by the fashion house’s most iconic bag design, the Drew Bag — and perfumer Quentin Bisch captures the effortless and contagious spirit of the Chloé woman with notes of oak moss, Mirabella plum, and freesia that allude to a sense of nature and the great outdoors.
ROSE LUXURY
Five hundred rose petals may seem extravagant, but not for Dior when it came to creating the house’s lightweight cushion foundation. The formula combines Dior’s signature ingredient – the Rose de Granville, known for its resilience – with oils; and its cushion compact dispenses a super-aerated formula to create creamy, buildable, and luminous coverage that feels like second skin.
HYDRA BEAUTY
Put Chanel’s Hydra Beauty range to the test this winter: we’re pretty sure you won’t be disappointed. Two new products have been added to the luxurious, hydrating skincare line inspired by Mademoiselle Chanel’s favourite flower, the Camelia. The jelly-like formula of the liquid essence seems to burst on the skin like water, activating the hydrating micro-droplets, while the lightweight, overnight mask saturates the skin with zinc, copper, and magnesium for intense moisture.