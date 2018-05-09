Style notes for him and her

ESCAPE WITH CHLOÉ

Chloé invites us to come on a journey and indulge in the brand’s f ree-spirited ways with the introduction of the Nomade fragrance pillar. It boasts a new “O” bottle shape — inspired by the fashion house’s most iconic bag design, the Drew Bag — and perfumer Quentin Bisch captures the effortless and contagious spirit of the Chloé woman with notes of oak moss, Mirabella plum, and freesia that allude to a sense of nature and the great outdoors.