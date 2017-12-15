You’ve worked hard at your beach body all year and now it’s finally time to show it off. Sure, an itsy-bitsy bikini will do the trick just fine but these attention-grabbing knickknacks will take your beach parade to a whole new level.

FANCY FOOTWEAR

No slops here. Rather saunter onto the sand in a bright pair of Espadrils. Should you happen to be near Bree Street this December, pop into their store and completely customise a pair for yourself – you can choose everything from the sole to the straps!

DESIGNER SHARK DETERRANT

Dreaming of swimming in an ocean far, far away from sharks? Us too. And while we can’t quite promise that, Sharkbanz will keep you safe from shark attacks, thanks to their patented magnetic technology, which is designed to repel sharks.

Sharkbanz
Sharkbanz
Image: Supplied

FAUX GLOW

Remember, sunburn is not chic and there are plenty of other ways to look sun kissed. Try Chanel’s Limited Edition No5 Fragments D’or and enjoy the golden shimmer, without damaging your skin!

Chanel’s Limited Edition No5 Fragments D’or
Chanel’s Limited Edition No5 Fragments D’or
Image: Supplied

BEATS ON DEMAND

Let the rest of the beach know that your umbrella is where the party is with Skullcandy’s Barricade Mini speakers. With waterproof design and a six-hour battery life it’s as if they were made for a day at the beach. 

VIP SEATS

No fighting for towel space here, with Macaroon’s personalised beach chairs everyone else will know, that ‘this seat is taken.’

Macaroon’s personalised beach chairs
Macaroon’s personalised beach chairs
Image: Supplied

BEHIND THE SHADES

Who says the beach isn’t the place to make a fashion statement? You’ll get some serious A-List attention in Longchamp’s new sunglass collection.

BEACH HAIR DON’T CARE

Beach days should be care-free days, which shouldn’t mean having to worry about what your hair looks like. Wrap it up in a bright Trebene cashmere headscarf and no-one will be any the wiser.

Trebene Smiing Proteas Cashmere Scarf
Trebene Smiing Proteas Cashmere Scarf

BEACH BAG UPGRADE

Prada’s new My Character backpacks will make the perfect beach companion this year. Sling it over your shoulders and strut onto the beach with confidence (hands-free!).

Prada’s new My Character backpack
Prada’s new My Character backpack
Image: Supplied

FILM IT FOR ALL TO SEE

If it’s not on social media, it didn’t happen, right? Film your glamorous beach holiday with the DJ Phantom 4 Pro+ Obsidian Edition and create footage worthy of even the most inspirational travel Instagram account. #OutOfOffice

DJ Phantom 4 Pro+ Obsidian Edition
DJ Phantom 4 Pro+ Obsidian Edition
Image: Supplied

TIME FOR A DIP?

Take your Breitling Superocean with you – it’s oversized hands and hour-markers stand our clearly against the dial, making it easy to read even under water.

Breitling Superocean
Breitling Superocean
Image: Supplied

A YACHT-WORTHY ONE PIECE

The daring full piece swimsuit is seeing a lot more airtime these days and we think it can be a lot more sexy than miles of flesh. These SummerHeart pieces allow you to show off just the right amount of skin.

You might also like...

Eye spy: the new season edit

When it comes to eyewear this season, be bold, because anything goes
Style
1 year ago

Floral fashion is blooming marvellous again this summer

Florals are making a serious comeback this summer – here’s how to wear this fashion trend
Style
1 year ago

Move it! Which active tech watch reigns supreme?

Active techwear, the gift that keeps on giving (your notifications until you move.) Summer’s here so we decided to try out which watch works best in ...
Tech
1 year ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X