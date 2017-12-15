You’ve worked hard at your beach body all year and now it’s finally time to show it off. Sure, an itsy-bitsy bikini will do the trick just fine but these attention-grabbing knickknacks will take your beach parade to a whole new level.
FANCY FOOTWEAR
No slops here. Rather saunter onto the sand in a bright pair of Espadrils. Should you happen to be near Bree Street this December, pop into their store and completely customise a pair for yourself – you can choose everything from the sole to the straps!
DESIGNER SHARK DETERRANT
Dreaming of swimming in an ocean far, far away from sharks? Us too. And while we can’t quite promise that, Sharkbanz will keep you safe from shark attacks, thanks to their patented magnetic technology, which is designed to repel sharks.
FAUX GLOW
Remember, sunburn is not chic and there are plenty of other ways to look sun kissed. Try Chanel’s Limited Edition No5 Fragments D’or and enjoy the golden shimmer, without damaging your skin!
BEATS ON DEMAND
Let the rest of the beach know that your umbrella is where the party is with Skullcandy’s Barricade Mini speakers. With waterproof design and a six-hour battery life it’s as if they were made for a day at the beach.
VIP SEATS
No fighting for towel space here, with Macaroon’s personalised beach chairs everyone else will know, that ‘this seat is taken.’
BEHIND THE SHADES
Who says the beach isn’t the place to make a fashion statement? You’ll get some serious A-List attention in Longchamp’s new sunglass collection.
BEACH HAIR DON’T CARE
Beach days should be care-free days, which shouldn’t mean having to worry about what your hair looks like. Wrap it up in a bright Trebene cashmere headscarf and no-one will be any the wiser.
BEACH BAG UPGRADE
Prada’s new My Character backpacks will make the perfect beach companion this year. Sling it over your shoulders and strut onto the beach with confidence (hands-free!).
FILM IT FOR ALL TO SEE
If it’s not on social media, it didn’t happen, right? Film your glamorous beach holiday with the DJ Phantom 4 Pro+ Obsidian Edition and create footage worthy of even the most inspirational travel Instagram account. #OutOfOffice
TIME FOR A DIP?
Take your Breitling Superocean with you – it’s oversized hands and hour-markers stand our clearly against the dial, making it easy to read even under water.
A YACHT-WORTHY ONE PIECE
The daring full piece swimsuit is seeing a lot more airtime these days and we think it can be a lot more sexy than miles of flesh. These SummerHeart pieces allow you to show off just the right amount of skin.