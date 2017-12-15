You’ve worked hard at your beach body all year and now it’s finally time to show it off. Sure, an itsy-bitsy bikini will do the trick just fine but these attention-grabbing knickknacks will take your beach parade to a whole new level.

FANCY FOOTWEAR

No slops here. Rather saunter onto the sand in a bright pair of Espadrils. Should you happen to be near Bree Street this December, pop into their store and completely customise a pair for yourself – you can choose everything from the sole to the straps!