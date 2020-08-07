Brent Meersman’s mother Shirley was just 29 when she was first diagnosed with schizophrenia and sent to Valkenberg. She was there for more than two years and, when she was released, she learned that her husband had divorced her and blocked her access to her young son. Such a wound is unimaginable, especially for an already fragile woman, but she remarried and had two more sons, Brent and his brother Paul-Henri.

His book A Childhood Made Up: Living with my Mother’s Madness (Tafelberg) was written after a period of psychoanalysis, when forgotten memories and images would break through and shake his carefully accreted sense of self. He had constructed an idealised childhood, but psychotherapy began to erode this and dark images crept through the cracks: a glimpse of his mother in the dead of night with a carving knife; another of her squatting in the passage, urinating, her eyes wide and glassy; a bowl of soup being thrown across the kitchen. Back into hospital she would go.

Shirley was an artist but she was thwarted not only by her mental illness but the dreariness of keeping house and their relative poverty. She detested cooking and cleaning, which took away time from her art, and her husband worked all the hours he could in a factory but could barely put food on the table. He slipped slowly into alcoholism, but supported her art.

The years creaked by, and as a teenager Meersman noted, “I was as always overwhelmed by my love for my mother. I loved her all the more because she was in pain... but her manias, her muddled cogitating, her neurotic inquests, her deep emotional needs were all smothering me.” He loved her and cared for her until she died, as she had left her husband years before. In an almost unbearably moving resolution, Meersman arranged after her death for her paintings to be framed and hung in an exhibition in a gallery. Her first-born son was there, as was her former husband. It was a gesture of rare grace.