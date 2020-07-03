2. DUE SOUTH OF COPENHAGEN by Mark Winkler

Winkler has steadily established himself as a major South African writer and this offering hits a new high. Set in a small lowveld town, it centres on a lonely man, the editor of the local knock-and-drop, who bears hidden scars of the Border War. (Penguin Random House)

3. ELEPHANTS: BIRTH, DEATH AND FAMILY IN THE LIVES OF THE GIANTS by Hannah Mumby

How much do elephants really remember? How do they communicate with each other over vast distances? Ecologist Dr Hannah Mumby has spent years in the field closely observing them and this remarkable account brings new findings to light, including her reflections on how they think and feel. (Jonathan Ball Publishers)

4. MY DARK VANESSA by Kate Elizabeth Russell

This book has bubbled up these cloistered weeks, talked about much on social media and by our favourite booksellers at Love Books, always the gold standard of recommendations. It’s the story of the sexual relationship between a teenager and her teacher, what Stephen King called “A package of dynamite.” (HarperCollins)

5. SUCH A FUN AGE by Kiley Reid

Smack on the zeitgeist, what the author describes as “a comedy of good intentions” revolves around a black babysitter accused of kidnapping her white charge in Philly. What results is a fast social satire about race, class, and privilege.(Bloomsbury)

6. THE TERRORIST ALBUM: APARTHEID’S INSURGENTS, COLLABORATORS, AND THE SECURITY POLICE by Jacob Dlamini

Only three survive: diabolical dossiers of apartheid’s enemies and struggle operatives that used to be covertly distributed to police across the country. One found its way into historian Dlamini’s hands, and his investigation of the people named in it, and the cops themselves, promises to be stunning.(Harvard University Press)