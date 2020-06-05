A bar in Lake Tahoe plays “nostalgia porn” on the TV screens — old Superbowl football games watched by the all-women clientele. Everywhere they travel they see memorials to men, faded photographs — “the wallpaper of grief” — or displays of stuff: “baseball caps, an Xbox controller, one of those talking fish on a plaque”. They see murals in different towns “from a crude rendition of action heroes to a sea of men and boys walking towards the parting in the clouds, golden rays of light beckoning them home, and in a field they passed, statues of naked cement men with their hands lifted up, thousands of them, like an army of Kouros boy statues, or Pompeii’s ashen dead, frozen in place.”

This is a world inhabited and largely run by women, and if you think this means a kinder, gentler world, you would be wrong. This is Lauren Beukes, after all, who never lets a cliché or an assumption pass by unmutated. Sure, there are collectives of women helping each other and cooking things in Wonderbags; parking garages are turned into urban farms, Hilton Hotels are turned into refugee camps and homeless shelters.

But in Beukes’ hands the female of the species is vicious. As Billie observes: “Girls have more to prove. You have to hit harder, meaner, crueller if you want to step into the Big Men’s shoes.” Billie is running with a ghastly band of skanks and “sinkhole bitches”, equally vested in capturing Miles and “hip deep in several atrocities”. They are getting worryingly close, and the tension is soaring when Cole and her now “daughter” Mila, are taken up by a glorious group of neon-clad nuns.

The Sisters of Sorrows believe that God is punishing the world by killing the men and that if they repent and proselytise He will heal the world and bring back the men. They come across the sisters in a rinky-dink casino in the boondocks.

“‘I’m sorry,’ one screams at the ceiling. ‘We’re sorry,’ another wails. The chant is picked up by a third, then a fourth, until they are all caught up in an agony of sorrow, pulling at their robes in a hysteria of repentance and swooning against the machines with their flashing disco lights and scattered popcorn.” It’s utterly delirious.

Mother and son make their way to the coast and a waiting ship, pursued not only by evil, but by grief and loss as well. For a husband, for a world. But Beukes reminds us of better things, too. Of hope and courage, wit and resourcefulness. And love, of course.