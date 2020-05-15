Corporate breakaways and parties are manic. She avoids the hot tub at a spa-themed party — “a sous vide bath of genitalia”.

Wiener has a boyfriend, but we begin to sense her loneliness on a different level. “The platforms encouraged a cultural impulse to fill all spare time with everyone else’s thoughts. The internet was a collective howl, an outlet for everyone to prove that they mattered. Grief, joy, anxiety, mundanity flowed. People were saying nothing, and saying it all the time.”

She points to what she calls a unique psychic burden shared by people who work in technology, because their work does not physically exist. Her own psychic burden, she says, was that she could command a six-figure salary yet she did not know how to do anything. Whatever she learned in her late 20s came from online tutorials: “How to remove mold from a windowsill; slow-cook fish... self-administer a breast exam.”

Most ominous of all is that Wiener gradually, belatedly, realised just what data analytics does, and what it is capable of. At first she was in awe of the technology, how it harvested information, “Anything an app or website’s users did — tap a button, take a photograph, send a payment, swipe right — could be recorded in real time, stored, aggregated, and analysed in those beautiful dashboards.” She and her colleagues even believed that those wielding the software would never pry. “We’re the good guys,” her supervisor reassured her.

Five years on and post Cambridge Analytica, we know what a very bad idea that was, after all.

I wasn’t sad to leave this alien and alienated world or its neurotic narrator, but, knowing more about how it operates, it will be fascinating to watch how Silicon Valley and its soft gods respond to the cataclysm of 2020.