Some of the books on the list are to be expected, like Jack Kerouac’s Beat classic On The Road and George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, but a great many are arcane or unusual. The works of Colin Wilson — once the most famous intellectual in Britain; Alfred Döblin’s Berlin Alexanderplatz — banned by the Nazis for its debauchery. Who knew about the early Ian McEwan story about a primate who ruminates about his human lover, who admires his “black, leathery penis”? In this particular essay O’Connell suggests that Bowie’s lifelong attraction to dystopian fables “was driven in part by nostalgia for his childhood in post-war Brixton; hazy but potent memories of ruined houses and bomb sites covered in buddleia.”

Bowie was also attracted to such subjects as the occult, to Tibetan Buddhism, and to Japanese culture. All feature here, along with Gnosticism, Rosicrucianism, philosophy... and Beano comics. The spark of Bowie’s 1972 song The Jean Genie lies in the outré French writer Jean Genet; the image of boots stamping on human faces that features in several of his songs was rooted in Arthur Koestler’s Darkness at Noon; and Little Richard was the greatest influence on Bowie bar none.

He was also influenced by James Baldwin’s views on race and, for him, The Fire Next Time was essential reading. Bowie feared mental illness as schizophrenia ran in his family and madness rears up in several of his songs, such as All The Madmen and I’m Deranged. Many of his favourite books, like SarahWaters’ Fingersmith, touched on the subject. He loved strange and unusual stories, too, telling one interviewer: “Everything from hairy women to people with fifteen lips. As a teenager I read all that stuff avidly.” Included here is Frank Edwards’ Strange People: Unusual Humans Who Have Baffled The World.

O’Connell ends each chapter with a sort of tasting menu, which is why you’ll want to stop and listen to a song or read further about the subject or author. For instance, for Vile Bodies, Evelyn Waugh’s lacerating study of the so-called bright young things, he states: “Read it while listening to: Aladdin Sane. If you like this, try: Evelyn Waugh, A Handful of Dust.”

For Anthony Burgess’ A Clockwork Orange: “Read it while listening to: Suffragette City. If you like this, try: Graham Greene, Brighton Rock”. O’Connell points out that A Clockwork Orange “cast a shadow long enough to influence his final album, Blackstar.”

Bowie’s Books, then, provides much more than insight into what shaped his genius — it is a fine guide for the uncommon reader, too.