2. NINE PERFECT STRANGERS by Liane Moriarty

From the author of Big Little Lies, this is an enthralling story of a group of city dwellers thrown together at a wellness retreat. With Nicole Kidman starring, and exec producing for Amazon Prime, expectations are high.

Trailer not yet available.

3. THIS IS GOING TO HURT: SECRET DIARIES OF A JUNIOR DOCTOR by Adam Kay

Kay’s word-of-mouth bestseller about his years on the wards of NHS hospitals is sure to be hilarious but painful too. The gynaecologist-turned-stand-up-comic has adapted it himself for an eight-part series on Amazon Prime.

Trailer not yet available.

4. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW by AJ Finn

The trailer for this film alone is a blow to the brain. Amy Adams plays an agoraphobic woman trapped in her New York apartment. In her haze of pills and wine, nothing and no one is what they seem.

WATCH | The Woman in the Window trailer: