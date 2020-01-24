1. NORMAL PEOPLE by Sally Rooney
The wildly zeitgeisty novel about two teenagers growing up in Ireland has been shot as a 12-part TV adaptation. It will be shown on the BBC and Hulu. Fans are counting the days till its May release.
WATCH | Normal People trailer:
2. NINE PERFECT STRANGERS by Liane Moriarty
From the author of Big Little Lies, this is an enthralling story of a group of city dwellers thrown together at a wellness retreat. With Nicole Kidman starring, and exec producing for Amazon Prime, expectations are high.
Trailer not yet available.
3. THIS IS GOING TO HURT: SECRET DIARIES OF A JUNIOR DOCTOR by Adam Kay
Kay’s word-of-mouth bestseller about his years on the wards of NHS hospitals is sure to be hilarious but painful too. The gynaecologist-turned-stand-up-comic has adapted it himself for an eight-part series on Amazon Prime.
Trailer not yet available.
4. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW by AJ Finn
The trailer for this film alone is a blow to the brain. Amy Adams plays an agoraphobic woman trapped in her New York apartment. In her haze of pills and wine, nothing and no one is what they seem.
WATCH | The Woman in the Window trailer:
5. THE STAND by Stephen King
A-listers Alexander Skarsgård and Whoopi Goldberg star in this epic drama. A man escapes from a bio-weapon facility carrying a virus which ultimately wipes out most of the world’s population. Being Stephen King, it’s scary as hell.
Trailer not yet available.
6. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE by Celeste Ng
Who can forget the opening scene of this novel where a woman is watching her magnificent house burn to the ground? That woman is played by Reese Witherspoon, who is feuding with a neighbour, played by Kerry Washington. The formidable pair also produced the series, set to air on Hulu.
WATCH | Little Fires Everywhere trailer:
7. THE LUMINARIES by Eleanor Catton
The book that broke a thousand wrists has been distilled into a six-episode series for the BBC. Set in New Zealand’s mid-19th century gold rush, it follows a British woman ’s search for a new life in the remote colony.
Trailer not yet available.
8. ARTEMIS FOWL by Eoin Colfer
The 12-year-old genius and criminal mastermind gets the Disney treatment under the able baton of Kenneth Branagh. Fowl captures a vicious sprite and attempts to harness her magical powers in a bid to rescue his family. Worth seeing for Judi Dench’s turn as a Churchillian commander of the fairy police force.
WATCH | Artemis Fowl trailer:
10. REBECCA by Daphne du Maurier
Alfred Hitchcock first adapted the book to film in 1940 and an update is long overdue. It’s the fabulously Gothic tale of a young woman who marries a rich, older man with a vast estate and is haunted by his dead wife.
Trailer not yet available.
9. THE INVISIBLE MAN by HG Wells
Terror is timeless, as this remake of the vintage suspense story shows. Elizabeth Moss is driven to the edge of insanity after her abusive boyfriend supposedly commits suicide. She becomes convinced he’s not dead and is pursuing her.
WATCH | The Invisible Man trailer: