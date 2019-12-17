Instead he just sat around doing nothing, asking questions in the marketplace. He would tilt his head quizzically and say, “really?” when in conversation. And in so doing, he invented a new science of living called philosophy and became probably the best-known philosopher in the world. That was thanks to his pupil Plato, who was so entranced by this outstanding gentleman that he wrote down everything he said. That overworking maniac Elon Musk has said that no one changed the world on 40 hours a week. Well, Socrates changed it on zero hours a week. And he is not alone: there is certain type of spiritual guru who manages to change the world by doing very little. Another example of a great idler would be Lao Tzu, the great Chinese sage of ancient times. He was a contemporary of Confucius, and while Confucius went around telling everyone to polish their manners and behave like a good citizen, Lao Tzu invented an opposing philosophy called Taoism. Tao means “the way”. And its principal tenet is “do nothing”, an idea expressed in the two words wu wei. Instead of forcing things in the wrong direction, you go with the flow.

There are two other very important spiritual leaders who never had a job: the Buddha and Christ. The Buddha, says the legend, was a prince who lived quite the royal life and wandered around in a forest, meditating under trees. And Christ, of course, never took up his father’s profession, preferring to wander around asking difficult questions. Perhaps his most energetic act was to turn over the tables of the money changers. And in the Sermon on the Mount, he offers the most beautiful hymns to doing nothing: “Consider the lilies of the field, they toil not, neither do they spin.”

The early Christians attempted to follow the lead both of Christ and of the ancient Greek philosophers. They created peaceful retreats called monasteries, where they lived quietly, engaged in contemplation, and avoided work. Later, we have the shining example of St Francis of Assisi, who rejected the life of a merchant which his dad, a successful fashion retailer (an Armani of his day), had all planned out for him.

St Francis took idling a step further than previous monks and became a mendicant friar, meaning a bum who wandered about and wasn’t tied down to any one place. He was a holy beggar with Socratesian elements: after all, Socrates had chatted to people in the marketplace, wore very simple clothes, and had a beard.

HERE LIES THE PROBLEM

So if idling is so good, why are so many modern societies against it? There are two answers. One is the Reformation and the other is the Industrial Revolution. First the Puritans came, and then the capitalists, and both taught us that sitting around doing nothing was likely to lead to drinking, formication, and other devilish pastimes. Instead, we should all work hard and keep ourselves busy. Idle hands were a no-no.

The black-hatted Puritans rose up in the 16th and 17th centuries. They were appalled by the corruption of the popish clergy. They followed the reforming monks Luther and Calvin and reckoned that the church had grown addicted to wantonness and luxury, and that things must go back to basics.