The crown jewel of such pools is the St James tidal pool, flanked by the famous brightly painted changing booths. Situated on the site of an age-old Khoisan fish-trap, according to local historian Michael Walker, the walls of the pool were a mission to build. They often collapsed or were washed away. It took several years of pleading by the original contractors to have the municipal budgets extended but eventually the walls held.

Today they measure approximately 30m each for the two (not quite) perpendicular walls, while the far, sea-facing wall which links them is about 15m long. The walls are fully exposed at low tide and fully submerged at high tide about six or seven hours later, giving the pool a magical here-it-is, now-it’s-gone aspect.

Attracting everyone from oupas with boeps rolling over their trunks to timid toddlers and young posers, the pool is welcoming and egalitarian. Hot days on weekends are wild with activity. Families camp under umbrellas for the day. As the shadows lengthen, even ouma can be persuaded to take a tentative wade through the shallows. A little further in and you’ll notice that the sides of St James Pool are mussel-thick, the bottom a profusion of sea-lettuce, tiny starfish and many varieties of seaweed.

TIP: if you’re not much of a diver and want to access the cold water slowly, tip-toe alongside the right-hand retaining wall. The beach sand extends all the way into the centre of the pool and that way you’re unlikely to have to deal with the sea urchins that dot the pool bottom and can get stuck in your feet and the palms of your hand.

The next pool along as you approach Kalk Bay is Dalebrook pool (on the other side of Danger Beach). Dalebrook is easily accessed from the main road via an underpass beneath the railway line and is a smaller, deeper pool than St James. It is built around several white-washed rocks, and because its outer margins are sometimes difficult to see, it has a charming not-sure-where-it-ends feel to it. On Sunday mornings it comes into its own, as folk from outside the area arrive by the car-load to take a quick dip in the pool before crossing the road to the Dalebrook Café for breakfast.