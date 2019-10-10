“Indeed,” says the prince. “The Basotho pony is incredibly versatile, it’s very hardy and sure footed. It has a small body, and great tenacity — an animal that will literally walk from morning to sunset without tiring and can go through the mountains when the snow is easily knee-high.

“Ultimately, it’s a very majestic, dainty animal with a funny trot that can carry you from Maseru to Bloemfontein.”

Tenacity and agility are qualities greatly favoured in polo ponies. The game is hard, fast, and perceived as elite. It’s not called “the sport of kings” for nothing — generally each player needs up to four ponies to swap out after chukkas, and horses are expensive to keep.

“We believe anyone can play the game,” says Kgomotso. “We hope that when diverse players from around the continent are seen, they’ll encourage those who previously thought they would never be able to play to reconsider.”

At the Africa Polo Open, one can picnic on the grass or fork out R60,000 for a table at the lavish lunch. Cooked by Belgian-Burundian chef Coco Reinarhz, the three-course meal presents a major networking opportunity, particularly for those looking to do business across the continent. This year, for instance, tables have been booked by two major continental banks, various dignitaries, and leaders in other sports arenas. According to Kgomotso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was so taken with the skill and power of the players last year that he hinted at a cross-team, Sundowns polo workshop.

But wherever you sit, it will always come back to the game. Masedi says that when play is on, the chatter must stop, the bar must close, and everyone is to be encouraged to go down to the field. “We want all guests to watch the game and get involved. Quite simply, we’re polo crazy, and want everyone else to be too.”

• The Africa Polo Open takes place October 20 2019.To book tickets, visit the Africa Polo website.