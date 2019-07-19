1. THE TESTAMENTS by Margaret Atwood (Penguin Random House, September)

Atwood says she was inspired by the world we’re living in now for this, the shattering sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale.

2. ONE DAY IN BETHLEHEM by Jonny Steinberg (Jonathan Ball Publishers, September)

A moving new book from the masterly Steinberg, twice winner of the Alan Paton Award. Here, he unearths the story of one man denied justice at the dawn of the democratic South Africa in the Free State.

3. TRAVEL LIGHT, MOVE FAST by Alexandra Fuller (Jonathan Ball Publishers, September)

Fuller is not quite finished with her extraordinary family and their eccentric life in Africa. Her father, Tim Fuller, takes centre stage in this deeply felt memoir. He was, she writes, a man “who swallowed life whole”.

4. QUICHOTTE by Salman Rushdie (Penguin Random House, September)

The always audacious Rushdie takes the classic story of Don Quixote, upends it, and sets it in contemporary America.

5. THE DUTCH HOUSE by Ann Patchett (Jonathan Ball Publishers, September)

The wise and witty Patchett is a stellar chronicler of the frailties of family bonds. In this story, the Conroys of Pennsylvania will be torn to shreds by the arrival in their house of a small, blonde woman.