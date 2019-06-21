Of course, when there’s money to be made, the marketers move in. MacMillan’s graphic-novel imprint is First Second Books, with an enormous range across all age categories. The division’s creative director, Mark Siegel, sees money as the root of the format’s rising popularity. “A decade ago, Hollywood began basing movies on graphic novels. Suddenly, there were millions of dollars changing hands and huge sections of graphic novels appearing at bookstores. [Traditional] publishers began asking, ‘What is this? And why are we missing out on these millions?’” Now, he confirms, “It’s the fastest-growing category in publishing.”

FRINGE BENEFITS

The power of a graphic novel resides in its form — but it springs to life in the zeitgeist of the times. Nerds are now normal. And young people today are comfortable around the periphery: subcultures involving body-piercing, tattooing, anime, and cosplay are manifestations of openness — an acceptance that different is good, and fantasy even better.

This sociocultural shift has prised openings for publishers to explore new market segments, and graphic novels slot seamlessly into the gaps. An underlying trend is for graphic novels to address themes relevant to niche-within-niche communities of available readers. Today, more than ever, there’s a vessel for new voices, and a receptivity for them to be heard. “There’s a strong push-back against the typical superhero storyline and more focus on representation and self-awareness,” Smith says.

Well-established indie publishers such as Fantagraphics, Image, and MonkeyBrain have been toeing this water for a decade or two. But as the publishing sector splinters further, the degree of uniqueness and diversity is expanding. There’s even a new wave of experimental books that cut across formats in a mishmash appeal — a niche that is growing, eroding the established, and making anyone who appreciates literature or art sit up and take note.

Online channels, too, are a boon for graphic novel artists and writers. Social media, especially Instagram, acts as a platform for a portfolio. This means more diversity, both in content and authorship. Search Art Station, a digital forum for artists and designers, and more than 3,000 graphic-novel artists and novel snippets appear.

Indeed, the publishing industry itself is being redefined. Self-publishing is more viable through crowdfunding programmes such as Kickstarter — successfully used, for example, by South African creators Daniel and James Clarke, whose 2018 work Kariba: The Graphic Novel is a gorgeous blend of spectacular art and African-themed, Disneyesque legend.

“It’s an exciting time for the medium,” summarises Smith. This is demonstrably appreciated by devotees such as Dominique Benton, an illustrator and art teacher based in China. Back in South Africa on holiday, she recently bought Maus, and I meet her picking three more graphic novels off the shelves at Exclusive Books.

“I like the multiple stimuli. The narrative complexity lies in the visuals,” Benton says. “That’s where the novel’s character comes from, conveying the story in what isn’t said. You have to read between the lines.” Animation student Kyle Ryan, 21, agrees. He’s been reading comics and graphic novels since he was 12, graduating from Spider-Man, Batman and Star Wars to more literary works. His current favourite is Saga, by Fiona Staples and Brian K Vaughan. Ryan loves the work because, “as a visual thinker and artist, [Staples’] use of simplistic, rough shading and lines have an alluring realism”.

SERIOUS TERRITORY

The appeal of graphic novels may lie within us. Brain scientists confirm that the speech-balloon devices in graphic art mimic the mental juggling of ideas and constructs that preface verbal communication. Our minds work in small images, neurotransmitters trading in emoticons. Or, as Spiegelman put it, “We think in little bursts of language — puffs of thought — not in long-winded paragraphs.”

Which amuses — but doesn’t surprise — legendary South African cartoonist and satirist Jonathan Shapiro, better known as Zapiro. He studied under Spiegelman. “He’s the progenitor [of the graphic novel] and still the best I know,” he says.

Zapiro himself is a world leader in a different genre of graphic novels: non-fiction cartoon journalism. Pictures tell a thousand words, and the power of brushstrokes brings current affairs to light and life. Joe Sacco, for instance, pioneered graphic war-reportage comics. His work has run in Time and The New York Times. It’s also been published in graphic novels, such as those about the Bosnian War: Safe Area Goražde and The Fixer. More recently, long-form comic journalism has found expression in bio- or autobiographical graphic novels including The Unwanted by Don Brown, and Kate Evans’ Threads, both of which spotlight the refugee crisis.