You all know the deal: a glut of empty stores and vacant sections of malls taking on spooky proportions countywide — it’s tough out there in the retail wilderness. Which is why the small guys who’re hanging in there need backing and praise. A top example — two neighbours at Melville’s Bamboo Centre, who’re much adored fixtures in our town.

SERVICE STATION

First, there’s Carmen van der Merwe’s Service Station restaurant. It turns 20 this month. Where would the good people of the Parks and surrounds have been without their weekend breakfast eggs Benedict, espressos, and the papers for the past two decades? And what of a world minus its lunch harvest table — laden with quiches, salads, and lasagne? It’s not a nice prospect to contemplate. The academics, the artists, the business types, the moms, the teenagers (who’re being paid for by said moms), the politicians — you’ll find them all dotted around the café tables and banquettes.