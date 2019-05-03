1. BIG SKY by Kate Atkinson (Penguin Random House)

Few new novels are as eagerly awaited as those of Kate Atkinson, and fans will be thrilled that the shambling detective Jackson Brodie is back. He’s moved to a quiet seaside village but, of course, things don’t stay peaceful for long.

2. NUMBER ONE CHINESE RESTAURANT by Lillian Li (Macmillan)

Lillian Li throws open the doors of the Beijing Duck, a Chinese restaurant in Rockville, Maryland, where the squalls of an intergenerational family blow hot and spicy. It’s been longlisted for the Women’s Prize.

3. GINGERBREAD by Helen Oyeyemi (Picador)

There’s a family recipe at the heart of this inventive story about an unusual mother and daughter in contemporary London and — this being Oyeyemi — more than a dash of the magical.

4. THE CHESTNUT MAN by Soren Sveistrup (Penguin Random House)

Remember the compulsive Danish TV series The Killing? All snow and retro sweaters? The writer of that brings us his first novel, a truly creepy murder mystery set in Copenhagen.

5. MEMORIES OF THE FUTURE by Siri Hustvedt (Sceptre)

This novel has been described as a Pandora’s box of ideas within ideas. It’s an exhilarating, wildly funny, but intellectually rigorous tale set in ’70s New York.

6. TRIANGULUM by Masande Ntshanga (Umuzi)

From one of the brightest new stars on the South African writing scene, a philosophical story covering the recent past of the country and a uniquely imagined near future.

7. MACHINES LIKE ME by Ian McEwan (Bloomsbury)

Audacious as ever, the master’s new novel introduces Adam, one of the first synthetic humans. This is no sci-fi or dystopian novel, though. Rather, it’s a thoughtful examination of what it means to be human.