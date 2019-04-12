It was precisely his words that would cause his downfall. Capote’s defenders maintain that it was the prolonged trauma of investigating the murders of In Cold Blood that took a toll on him; others say it was simply drink and debauchery.

GOSSIP GUY

Swan Song opens in 1974 with a bloated Capote marinating in vodka and bile, propped up in bed trying to write. He is trying to finish his latest book, Answered Prayers, but the words won’t come. All he has is a handful of chapters that he flogs to Esquire.

He had been boasting about the book for years around town: “It’s positively epic... Everyone I’ve ever met. Everything I’ve seen. I’m constructing this book like a gun. There’s the handle, the trigger, the barrel, and finally, the bullet. And when it’s fired it’s gonna come out with a speed and power you’ve never seen — WHAM!!”

He wasn’t exaggerating. When the magazine published the first of the stories, titled La Côte Basque, in 1965, he detonated a missile. The story is set in the restaurant of that name, a favoured place for ladies lunching, and relates a Cristal-fuelled conversation between a Capote-like writer and a thinly disguised Slim Keith, who maliciously spills the gossip on their social acquaintances and others in the restaurant. (She calls Jackie and Lee “a pair of Western geisha girls”.) She tells one story of a tycoon bedding a woman who left a bloodstain “the size of Brazil” on the sheets, which he then had to scrub by hand before his wife came home in the morning. Everyone knew it was Babe Paley’s husband.

The response to the story was swift and deadly. For his treachery, Capote was summarily banished from the haute monde. He had betrayed those he loved most, and who had loved him most.

From there he slid into dissipation and loneliness, never completing the full novel, and died just before his 60th birthday in 1984.

He never did understand what he had done wrong.

“All literature is gossip,” he complained to Playboy magazine. “What in God’s green earth is Anna Karenina or War and Peace or Madame Bovary, if not gossip?”