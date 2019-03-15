1. PET SEMATARY by Stephen King
King’s chest-clutchingly chilling novel from 1983 gets a new airing this year, starring John Lithgow and Jason Clarke. When children stumble on a pets’ graveyard deep in the woods of Maine, little do they know there’s a more sinister one waiting for them beyond it.
WATCH | Pet Sematary trailer:
2. THE GOLDFINCH by Donna Tartt
Nicole Kidman steps up to star in this lush film of Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Theo Decker is just 13 when his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The book traces his journey through grief, loss and delinquency.
WATCH | The Goldfinch trailer:
3. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW by AJ Finn
Hollywood didn’t waste time in converting last year’s runaway bestseller to film. An agoraphobic alcoholic, played by Amy Adams, sees what she believes is a murder in a neighbouring apartment.
WATCH | The Woman in the Window trailer:
4. ARTEMIS FOWL by Eoin Colfer
Disney bases the film on the first two books in Colfer’s YA science fiction fantasy series. Expect a mash-up of Faerie folk and the Russian Mafia.
Kenneth Branagh directs Dame Judi Dench and newcomer Josh Gad as the young criminal mastermind.
WATCH | Artemis Fowl trailer:
5. WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE? By Maria Semple
The bestselling comic novel features a whacky architect and mother named Bernadette Fox, who goes missing prior to a family trip to Antarctica. Watch Cate Blanchette playing her with aplomb.
WATCH | Where'd You Go, Bernadette? trailer:
6. LITTLE WOMEN by Louisa May Alcott
A truly awing list of stars signed up for this remake of the timeless classic, including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern and newly-hatched heartthrob Timothee Chalamet. And Meryl Streep, of course.
WATCH | There’s no official trailer yet, but feast your eyes on the cast here: