The five things to stream this weekend

Netflix docuseries 7 Days Out goes behind the scenes at Chanel for Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture SS19 show.
The action shifts to New York for the sixth season of Showtime’s gritty, violent and darkly funny continuation of the adventures of Liev Schrieber’s Hollywood fixer. It’s time for Ray Donovan to pick himself up and start all over again, with a little help from some friends in the NYPD and a set of new rules to learn as the thickset, brooding hardman has to keep his ever crazy family together.

WATCH | Ray Donovan season six trailer:

AMERICAN GODS season two: Amazon Prime Video

Ian McShane and Ricky Whittle return for the strangest and most intriguing show on television. Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s best-selling novel, the struggle between the Gods and the looming shadow of an all-out war set McShane’s Mr Wednesday and Whittle’s Shadow Moon on a path of collision between the old Gods and the new.
• Available on Amazon Prime Video from March 11

WATCH | American Gods season two trailer:

7 DAYS OUT: Netflix

What goes into the preparations for some of the world’s most prestigious and covered events? That’s what each of this docuseries episodes focus on. From the Westminster Dog Show to the dinner service at the world’s number one restaurant Eleven Madison Park to the trials of the late Karl Lagerfeld as he prepares for his Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris.

WATCH | 7 Days Out trailer:

THE ORDER: Netflix

Fans of magic and werewolves will love this show which combines the supernatural with the ordeals of college life, as a young man, intent on revenging his mother’s death is drawn into a world of superpowers and mythical beings and the fight between them.

WATCH | The Order trailer:

NORTHERN RESCUE: Netflix

Billy Baldwin stars as a search and rescue commander who moves his family to Turtle Bay Creek after the sudden death of his wife. It’s a solid family drama about starting again with some on-the-job action and intrigue thrown in for good measure.  

WATCH | Northern Rescue trailer:

