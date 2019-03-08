The New Yorker magazine is known for its literary excellence, being the hallowed home of essays, criticism, and cultural commentary, all stirred up with lethally sharp satire. Recently, though, it detonated a juicy gossip story that ripped through the literary world.

One of the biggest-selling thrillers last year was a book titled The Woman in the Window, written under the pseudonym AJ Finn. There was a riveting side story, too, that helped to fuel the hype around it.

The author, whose real name is Dan Mallory, was a senior editor at William Morrow in New York when he wrote it. A bidding auction broke out on the synopsis alone, and even before publication, the film rights were sold, as well as foreign rights in more than 30 countries. William Morrow eventually bought it in a two-book, $2-million deal. Cover shouts were secured from Stephen King (“Unputdownable”) and Gillian Flynn (“Astounding”), and it debuted on the New York Times bestseller list at number one, the first time in 12 years that a debut novel had done so.

It didn’t harm the publicity campaign that the 39-year-old Mallory is soap opera handsome, was educated at Duke University and Oxford, and spoke openly about his mental-health issues. For 15 years, he told interviewers, he’d battled with debilitating depression, which was eventually diagnosed as bipolar disorder. It was while at home for a spell, adjusting to new medication, that he got the idea for The Woman in the Window, and began writing.