The five things to stream this weekend

3. LARRY CHARLES’ DANGEROUS WORLD OF COMEDY: Netflix

Serious comedy fans will know that Larry Charles has been the man behind everything from Seinfeld to Curb Your Enthusiasm, Borat and Bruno. Here he steps out from behind the writing desk and camera to take a tour of some of the world’s most unlikely places for comedy – Iraq, Syria, Liberia, Nigeria – to find out how funny bones keep being tickled even in the most abject of circumstances.

WATCH | Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy trailer: