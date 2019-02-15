The five things to stream this weekend

1. RE:MASTERED – THE TWO KILLINGS OF SAM COOKE: Netflix
The Zimbalist brothers’ political music docuseries continues with an investigation into the life and mysterious death of golden voiced soul legend Sam Cooke. December this year will mark 55 years since Cooke met his end in an LA motel room shooting at the age of 33. The circumstances of his death have long been questioned by his family and friends and whether or not they’re any clearer at the end of this episode is up to you.
What’s undeniable is that Cooke was a complicated man – earning fame and adoration from white America for his renditions of easy-to-enjoy smooth hits while being kept from making the civil rights era inspired music he really wanted to by his record company.
WATCH | Re:Mastered – The Two Killings of Sam Cooke trailer:
2. THE BREAK SEASON TWO: Netflix
Belgium’s dark, twisty psychodrama procedural returns for a second season in which detective Yoann Peeters must once again confront his own personal demons while uncovering the secrets thrown up by a murder case involving a mental patient. It’s suitably moody, quietly drawn out and rather gripping stuff.
WATCH | The Break season two trailer:
3. TRIGGER WARNING WITH KILLER MIKE: Netflix
One half of award-winning, trailblazing rap duo – Run The Jewels – Killer Mike takes it upon his very broad shoulders to try and make America properly great again by dealing with a variety of social issues in unique ways. Whether he’s determined to use and consume products that come only from black businesses or attempting to convince schools to use his specially made vocational porn videos – there’s something endearing and resilient about the guy that just makes you root for him and his quest to fix the country he loves.
WATCH | Trigger Warning with Killer Mike trailer:
4. THE GRAND TOUR SEASON THREE: Amazon Prime Video
Clarkson, Hammond and May continue to do their laddish thing with cars on a bigger and ever-globe encompassing scale with trips to Colombia, Sweden and China, and plenty of the silly banter and crazy stunts that fans have come to expect.
WATCH | The Grand Tour season three trailer:
5. SALLY4EVER: Showmax
In the UK, comedian Julia Davis is something of a legend thanks to her vicious, cruel, cringeworthy but devilishly funny creation of shows such as Nighty Night and Camping. Here she makes the jump to America with an HBO miniseries that’s difficult to watch but well worth the time.
Davis plays an adventurous queer artist who seduces a mild-mannered office worker (Catherine Sheppard) away from her nebbish fiancé (Alex Macqueen). It’s raw and the cringes come a mile a minute, but, Davis shows she has the chops to continue being the queen of her uniquely tart brand of black comedy.
WATCH | Sally4Ever trailer: