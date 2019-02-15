The five things to stream this weekend

1. RE:MASTERED – THE TWO KILLINGS OF SAM COOKE: Netflix

The Zimbalist brothers’ political music docuseries continues with an investigation into the life and mysterious death of golden voiced soul legend Sam Cooke. December this year will mark 55 years since Cooke met his end in an LA motel room shooting at the age of 33. The circumstances of his death have long been questioned by his family and friends and whether or not they’re any clearer at the end of this episode is up to you.

What’s undeniable is that Cooke was a complicated man – earning fame and adoration from white America for his renditions of easy-to-enjoy smooth hits while being kept from making the civil rights era inspired music he really wanted to by his record company.

WATCH | Re:Mastered – The Two Killings of Sam Cooke trailer: