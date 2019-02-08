The five things to stream this weekend

3. LORENA: Amazon Prime Video

When she cut off her abusive husband’s penis in 1993, Lorena Bobbitt became a byword for crazy-women everywhere and she and her husband became the focus of one of the 1990’s many tabloid saturated media frenzies. This four part docuseries, produced by Jordan Peele, takes us back to the events and examines them through the lens of today’s changing attitudes in an attempt to refocus the story not on the man who had his junk cut off and went onto make many media appearances and a porn film, but rather on the woman who he hurt so much that she didn’t feel she had any other choice.

