The five things to stream this weekend

2. FYRE: THE GREATEST PARTY THAT NEVER HAPPENED: Netflix

This documentary tells the story of the infamous music festival that promised models, luxury accommodation, gourmet meals and top tier talent on an island in the Bahamas. Instead it became a byword for hubris, the stupidity of the young elite. It ended in failed promises, cheese sandwiches and embarrassment for its organisers rapper Ja Rule and promoter Billy McFarland.

WATCH | Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened trailer: