The five things to stream this weekend

1. BLACK EARTH RISING: Netflix
Michaela Coel makes her dramatic debut in this political thriller about a woman who is confronted by the dark shadow of her past – escaping from the Rwandan genocide to live in the UK. It’s difficult to watch but this limited series provides plenty of intrigue and drama for political thriller fans.
WATCH | Black Earth Rising trailer:
2. FYRE: THE GREATEST PARTY THAT NEVER HAPPENED: Netflix
This documentary tells the story of the infamous music festival that promised models, luxury accommodation, gourmet meals and top tier talent on an island in the Bahamas. Instead it became a byword for hubris, the stupidity of the young elite. It ended in failed promises, cheese sandwiches and embarrassment for its organisers rapper Ja Rule and promoter Billy McFarland.
WATCH | Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened trailer:
3. CONVERSATIONS WITH A KILLER: THE TED BUNDY TAPES: Netflix
With exclusive access to over 100 hours of interviews, this series examines America’s own “Jack the Ripper” – the charming, handsome, socially acceptable face of psychopathy Ted Bundy. Before he was caught in 1978, Bundy killed more than 30 women but you’d never have known it to look at him. This series explores the deeply troubled mind of Bundy thanks to interviews conducted with him by journalists Stephen G. Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth in 1980, nine years before his eventual execution.
WATCH | Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes trailer:
4. REMASTERED: MASSACRE AT THE STADIUM – A VICTOR JARA STORY: Netflix
A communist and beloved folk singer, Victor Jara remains a beloved cultural figure in his native Chile and beyond, decades after his murder by the Pinochet regime in 1973. This is the fascinating story of his brief life, brutal death and the long struggle by his family and friends to obtain justice for his murder.
WATCH | Remastered: Massacre at the Stadium - A Victor Jara Story trailer:
5. MARVEL’S THE PUNISHER SEASON 2: Netflix
Jon Bernthal returns as ex-marine turned vigilante Frank Castle in the less dark but equally action packed second season. He’s trying to disappear and stay out of trouble but when he meets a young woman in trouble on the road, Frank is drawn back into a world of full of enemies demanding that he accept his fate as The Punisher.
WATCH | The Punisher season 2 trailer: