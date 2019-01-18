3. AN ORCHESTRA OF MINORITIES by Chigozie Obioma (Little, Brown)

A clever twist of Homer's Odyssey, told in the mythic style of the Igbo literary tradition. Obioma is increasingly regarded as the heir to Chinua Achebe.

4. THE TESTAMENTS by Margaret Atwood (Penguin Random House)

The sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale is set in Gilead 15 years later and narrated by three female characters. Naught here for our comfort, I’m reckoning.

5. THE DISTANCE by Ivan Vladislavić (Umuzi)

Vladislavić is one of South Africa’s finest writers and this promises to be another tour de force. Threaded around the legend of Muhammad Ali is a subtle examination of the bond of brothers and the origins of a writing life.

6. DAISY JONES & THE SIX by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Penguin Random House)

There’s a buzz building around this unusual novel, about the whirlwind rise of an iconic ’70s rock group. Reese Witherspoon has raved about it: “Daisy and the band captured my heart, and they’re sure to capture yours, too.”

7. CITY OF GIRLS by Elizabeth Gilbert (Bloomsbury)

New York, 1940. A young woman arrives in the city to make her way, armed

only with a sewing machine and a quick wit. Early reviews are calling it “blazingly brilliant”.