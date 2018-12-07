The five things to stream this weekend

1. THE KOMINSKY METHOD: Netflix

Michael Douglas stars as a grizzled acting coach with all the expectant ex-wives and money problems and only one true friend, his agent played by Alan Larkin. Created by Big Bang Theory’s Chuck Lorre, it’s gently humourous late-life buddy movie fun that’s easy to digest and pleasantly, if not too imaginatively rewarding entertainment.

