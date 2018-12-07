The five things to stream this weekend

1. THE KOMINSKY METHOD: Netflix
Michael Douglas stars as a grizzled acting coach with all the expectant ex-wives and money problems and only one true friend, his agent played by Alan Larkin. Created by Big Bang Theory’s Chuck Lorre, it’s gently humourous late-life buddy movie fun that’s easy to digest and pleasantly, if not too imaginatively rewarding entertainment.
WATCH | The trailer for The Kominsky Method:
2. FAKE OR FORTUNE: Netflix
Journalist Fiona Bruce and art dealer/“art detective” Philip Mould team up for this reality show in which they investigate the provenance of paintings around the world. It’s geeky fun and reveals fascinating insights into how art historians and experts determine whether paintings are genuine using a mix of high-tech and old-school techniques.
WATCH | The trailer for Fake or Fortune:
3. VIKINGS SEASON 5 PART 2: Showmax
You can’t binge it but the second instalment of the fifth season of everybody’s favourite, bloody, sexy historical show is available every Thursday exclusive to Showmax. Expect more epic battle scenes, backstabbing and Jonathan Rhys Meyers this time around.
WATCH | The trailer for Vikings season 5 part 2:
4. FRONTIER SEASON 2: Netflix
Jason Momoa is about to win over hearts and minds in DC’s Aquaman but this Canadian frontier epic set in the 1700s fur trade gives him plenty of room to show that he’s not just a pretty face. His brutal fur trader Declan Harp is arguably the best thing in a show that offers plenty of historical intrigue, drama and violent historical accuracy.
WATCH | The trailer for Frontier season 2:
5. PATRIOT ACT: Netflix
Following his departure from The Daily Show and fresh off his excellent Netflix stand-up special, Hasan Minhaj turns his attention to a series of topical issues in his new weekly political satire show. Other comedians have not fared so well in this format on the streaming platform but with some critics claiming that Minhaj is giving HBO’s Emmy-winner John Oliver a run for his money, perhaps he’ll be the one to break the curse.
WATCH | The trailer for Patriot Act: