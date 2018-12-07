1. SEA CHANGE by Craig Foster and Ross Frylinck (Quivertree)

The term “Primal Joy” on the cover is a bit woo-woo but, hey, you’re in the Cape after all. Dive into this exhilarating study of the ecosystem of kelp forests. The authors spent eight years exploring and photographing this virtually unknown wilderness and the result is aweing.

2. THE LAST HURRAH - SOUTH AFRICA AND THE ROYAL TOUR OF 1947 by Graham Viney (Jonathan Ball)

Follow the ineffably glamorous young royal family on a gleaming white train across South Africa, fêted wherever they go. Graham Viney has unearthed never-before published photos of the tour and presents an astute analysis of the politics of the time, when the Nats were waiting ominously in the wings.

3. MELUSI’S EVERYDAY ZULU by Melusi Tshabalala (Jonathan Ball)

Use the time away for a linguistic boot camp for the family. Adman Tshabalala has built up a huge Facebook following by posting a Zulu word a day, words that illuminate and celebrate South African-ness. There is umzulu in all of us!