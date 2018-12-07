7. THE GAME RANGER, THE KNIFE, THE LION AND THE SHEEP by David Bristow (Jacana)
The subtitle says it all: “20 Tales about Curious Characters from Southern Africa”. Toss off a couple before you doze on the sofa after lunch.
8. BECOMING by Michelle Obama (Penguin Random House)
In the most-anticipated memoir of the year, the former Flotus charts her course from the mean streets of Chicago’s south side to the West Wing of the White House. Expect to be inspired and awfully admiring.
9. MILKMAN by Anna Burns (Faber & Faber)
Leave this casually on the coffee table to send a message: you like your literature inventive and ambitious, oblique and unnerving. You like stories that demonstrate the personal is the political -in this case the life of an ordinary teenage girl sucked into the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Winner, not surprisingly, of the Man Booker Prize.
10. NORMAL PEOPLE by Sally Rooney (Faber & Faber)
The young and gifted Rooney is the current darling of the young and gifted reading set. Pull this out at the beach bar amid the shots-and-slops crowd and enjoy a witty, sexy story about a group of students navigating the anxieties of the age.