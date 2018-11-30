The Maluti Mountains will be alive with the sound of music, come the end of November.

In what promises to be a delightful weekend, SANParks is hosting its annual Golden Classics concert. There are only 300 tickets available for this open-air evening of jazz and classical music. And the best bit? It’s taking place below the breathtaking golden sandstone cliffs and outcrops of the Brandwag at the Golden Gate Highlands National Park, 20km outside one of Joburg’s favourite weekend-away escapes: Clarens, in the Free State.

The concert happens on the evening of December 1 but SANParks is offering deals that include tickets to the event (which include dinner) and accommodation for the weekend.

The lineup for the big Saturday gig includes tenor Aubrey Lodewyk and soprano Caroline Nkwe, accompanied by the Free State Symphony Orchestra. There will also be a special appearance by the Gauteng Opera. On the Friday evening, there’s a warm-up of a jazz evening that will feature pianist and composer Nduduzo Makhathini, accompanied by the soulful and lyrical jazz vocalist Lindiwe Noxolo.

View the various weekend package details at goldengateclassic.org