Our leaders could learn from the former FLOTUS: faith, hope and charity, for starters or, going into the election next year, “when they go low, we go high” could be a useful slogan.

There is much Obama reveals that we hadn’t known before, such as that she suffered a miscarriage and both of their daughters were conceived through in vitro fertilisation.

Her dignity and ironclad resolve is a lesson to us all. No paint-on-a-smile wife, she marched Barack off to marriage counselling to keep their relationship on track. She is sincere without being sentimental and there are no cheap shots here.

She doesn’t need to diss Trump because the Obamas’ example says it all. She says only of Trump she will "never forgive" him for spreading the pernicious "birther" conspiracy theory that Barack was not born in the US.

"What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington?” she writes. “What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family's safety at risk. And for this I'd never forgive him."