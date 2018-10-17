Mr Appiah insisted that the topicality of the Irish border issue on the cusp of Brexit did not play a part in the judges’ unanimous choice. While clearly about Belfast, the city is not explicitly referred to in the novel, making it, as Mr Appiah put it, “just as useful for thinking about Lebanon and Syria as it is for thinking about Ireland. It’s particular, but it is brilliantly universal, too.”

The book’s treatment of sexual harassment will doubtless lead to some hailing Milkman as the first #MeToo Man Booker novel, despite the fact Burns most probably wrote it before the movement began last year. Mr Appiah acknowledged that “one reads in light of what one knows” and that the novel is “not just about something that is going on in this moment. It is deeply polemical and morally challenging.” It should, he added “make us all feel we need to be very responsible”.

The £50,000 prize is the UK’s most prestigious literary prize and is eligible to any novel published in the UK and Ireland, written in English. This is the first year that novels published in Ireland were eligible for the prize.

In 2013, it was announced that the prize, previously only open to writers from the Commonwealth and the UK, would be opened up to include the US in 2014. Since then, two American writers — George Saunders for Lincoln in the Bardo in 2017 and Paul Beatty in 2016 for The Sellout — have taken the prize.

This year’s judges included Scottish crime writer Val McDermid, artist and graphic novelist Leanne Shapton, feminist writer Jacqueline Rose and cultural critic Leo Robson. They read over 170 novels each, whittled down to a longlist of 13, and a shortlist of six. The shortlisted writers hail from the US (Richard Powers and Rachel Kushner), Canada (Esi Edugyan), England (Daisy Johnson), Northern Ireland (Anna Burns) and Scotland (Robin Robertson).

The shortlist was described as being representative of the dark times we live in, with each of the six books chronicling the many anxieties of our age: technology and the environment, racism and incarceration, abuse, incest, Alzheimer’s and loneliness.

Ms Burns — and Faber, her publisher — can expect a surge in sales. George Saunders saw a 70 per cent increase in sales after winning the prize in 2017, and has sold just under 250,000 copies of Lincoln in the Bardo.

Milkman is written as free-flowing speech, rather than in a traditional narrative form. It is demanding for the reader, but Mr Appiah urged those struggling on their first attempt to persist. “It’s not a light read. Challenging, yes, in the way a walk up Snowdon is challenging, it’s worth it for the views.”