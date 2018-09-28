Lanzerac Wine Estate, steeped in a history dating back to 1692, is synonymous with country-chic charm and rich Cape heritage. This is why everyone was up in arms when the cherished 326-year-old estate was ravaged by a fire early last year. A little more than a year later, and the estate is once again gleaming and ready to welcome guests with a penchant for old-world luxury.

Like a phoenix from the ashes, this remarkable Stellenbosch gem has made one spectacular comeback. For its relaunch the hotel played host to The Joburg Wine Club’s recent soirée, where Jozi-based influencers descended on the Cape Winelands to taste the wines from source. The newly refurbished reception hall and restaurant is lighter and airier with tasteful modern touches including various themed conferencing rooms.