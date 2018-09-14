As the White House puts out fires lit by Bob Woodward’s incendiary Fear: Trump in the White House, another literary flamethrower is being primed for launch.

Stormy Daniels, the pornographic actor and unlikely feminist hero, is publishing a tell-all book next month, just weeks before the US mid-term elections.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims that the book Full Disclosure will “blow minds”. She promises to reveal new details of her affair with Trump and the subsequent blackout of details of the relationship after he won the presidency. The book lays bare ongoing attempts to intimidate her into silence.

Daniels writes about her tough childhood in Louisiana and her life as an erotic dancer and “leading actress and director in the adult-ﬁlm business”.

“I own my story and the choices I made,” Clifford writes. “They may not be the ones you would have made, but I stand by them.”

After Trump won the presidential election Daniels launched a national tour of guest appearances at strip clubs branded “Make America Horny Again”.