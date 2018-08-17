Lead actors Lily James (L) and Michiel Huisman attend 'The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society' World Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair
Lead actors Lily James (L) and Michiel Huisman attend 'The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society' World Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair
1. THE GUERNSEY LITERARY AND POTATO PEEL PIE SOCIETY:

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society was a bookclub darling. Written by Mary Ann Schaffer, it is set in 1946 when a free-spirited writer visits Nazi-occupied Guernsey to meet members of a mysterious literary club. The trailer shows one of those inimitable British productions: nostalgic and beautifully produced.

WATCH | The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society trailer: 

2. CRAZY RICH ASIANS:

Crazy Rich Asians is based on the bestselling novel by Michael Kwan, a dripping-bling romantic “dramedy” about a secret multimillionaire who brings his girlfriend home to visit his uber-wealthy family in Singapore.

WATCH | Crazy Rich Asians trailer:

3. THE LITTLE STRANGER:

Prepare to be chilled to the bone by The Little Stranger, adapted from Sarah Waters’ eerie supernatural story about a family haunted by the past — and something else — in 1940s England.

WATCH | The Little Stranger trailer:

4. 28:

28 is one of the most eagerly-awaited films in South Africa this year. Jonny Steinberg’s award-winning study of Cape prison gangs, The Number, comes viscerally, brutally to life on the cinema screen.

5. THE CHILDREN ACT:

Ian McEwan’s slim and exquisitely-written novel The Children Act is a taut morality tale about a British judge facing a complex case while dealing with her husband’s infidelity. Who better to star than Emma Thompson?

WATCH | The Children Act trailer:

