1. THE GUERNSEY LITERARY AND POTATO PEEL PIE SOCIETY:
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society was a bookclub darling. Written by Mary Ann Schaffer, it is set in 1946 when a free-spirited writer visits Nazi-occupied Guernsey to meet members of a mysterious literary club. The trailer shows one of those inimitable British productions: nostalgic and beautifully produced.
WATCH | The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society trailer:
2. CRAZY RICH ASIANS:
Crazy Rich Asians is based on the bestselling novel by Michael Kwan, a dripping-bling romantic “dramedy” about a secret multimillionaire who brings his girlfriend home to visit his uber-wealthy family in Singapore.
WATCH | Crazy Rich Asians trailer:
3. THE LITTLE STRANGER:
Prepare to be chilled to the bone by The Little Stranger, adapted from Sarah Waters’ eerie supernatural story about a family haunted by the past — and something else — in 1940s England.
WATCH | The Little Stranger trailer:
4. 28:
28 is one of the most eagerly-awaited films in South Africa this year. Jonny Steinberg’s award-winning study of Cape prison gangs, The Number, comes viscerally, brutally to life on the cinema screen.
5. THE CHILDREN ACT:
Ian McEwan’s slim and exquisitely-written novel The Children Act is a taut morality tale about a British judge facing a complex case while dealing with her husband’s infidelity. Who better to star than Emma Thompson?
WATCH | The Children Act trailer: