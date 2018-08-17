4. 28:

28 is one of the most eagerly-awaited films in South Africa this year. Jonny Steinberg’s award-winning study of Cape prison gangs, The Number, comes viscerally, brutally to life on the cinema screen.

5. THE CHILDREN ACT:

Ian McEwan’s slim and exquisitely-written novel The Children Act is a taut morality tale about a British judge facing a complex case while dealing with her husband’s infidelity. Who better to star than Emma Thompson?

