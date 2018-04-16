Michio Kaku starts his book The Future of Humanity with a cheery prediction: we are all going to die. We may all know that to be true individually, but he asserts it is true collectively as well.

“It is as inescapable as the laws of physics that humanity will one day confront some type of extinction-level event,” writes the professor of physics at the City University of New York. More than 99.9 per cent of life forms that have ever existed on Earth have already died out. “Extinction is the norm.”

One way or another, a nuclear winter, a devastating plague, an ecological Armageddon, a supervolcano, or a meteor strike is likely to do for us all. If, by some miracle, we survive all such catastrophes then we are certain to be exterminated when our sun explodes in some 5bn years time.

But Kaku is here to tell us that all is not entirely lost and his book provides a perky survival guide for Homo sapiens. Unlike all other life forms on Earth, we are to some extent masters of our destiny. He frames our choice in simple terms: “Either we must leave Earth or we will perish.” Or, as the science fiction writer Larry Niven expressed it, “The dinosaurs became extinct because they didn’t have a space programme.”