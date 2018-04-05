When First Thursdays started in Cape Town, and then Joburg and now Durban, the cultural capital of each city soared. Not only were the galleried streets of the City Bowl (Cape Town), Rosebank, Braamfontein and Maboneng (Joburg) and Station Road Precinct, Florida Road and Glenwood (Durban), respectively, the best place to take visitors in each city to show off the talent of our local art stars – they were also the place to spot the hottest and coolest people of our fair land.

Live music was soon added to the First Thursdays mix, as well as alcohol, naturally, and shortly thereafter there was less art viewing and more drunken flirting.

First Thursdays was launched in Cape Town in 2012 by local creatives Michael Tymbios and Gareth Pearson, who were inspired by a similar gathering in London. Tymbios and Pearson, both involved in the city’s creative industry, also wanted to combine their love for urbanism and art into a project that would help to revitalise city spaces and attract a hip crowd of urbanites of all ages.

Despite the fact that some of the galleries now close early and that it's hard to talk “art” above the frenzied ordering of drinks from mobile bars, First Thursdays still remain that time of the week when many galleries start their new shows for the month and invite patrons to the openings.