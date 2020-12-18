1. In Bibi’s Kitchen: The recipes and stories of grandmothers from the eight African countries that touch the Indian Ocean by Hawa Hassan and Julia Turshen (Penguin Random House)

Grandmothers from eight East African countries (including SA) welcome you into their kitchens to share flavourful recipes and stories of family, love and tradition in this transportive cookbook-meets-travelogue. Somali chef Hawa Hassan and food writer Julia Turshen present 75 recipes and stories gathered from bibi’s (grandmothers) from SA, Mozambique, Madagascar, the Comoros, Tanzania, Kenya, Somalia, and Eritrea with food that’s heavy on spices and flavour, accentuated with photos that mix lifestyle and food shots to evocative effect.

If you’ve got vegetarian guests for the festive season, there’s plenty here to keep them happy — and the ground chickpea stew is sure to be a winner.

2. Siba — Let’s Cook by Siba Mtongana (Penguin Random House)

It seems that 2020 has unleashed a new generation of little chefs, with many families taking the extra home-time to teach their children a few kitchen tricks. This book will take your kids’ cooking to the next level with loads of nutritious and delicious, easy to-make meals and snacks that are simple, fuss-free — and ideal for the whole family. The simple, step-by-step instructions ensure chefs in the making will be proud to present something they have whipped up this holiday.