Every year I do the same dinner contribution: debone an entire turkey, then brine it overnight — which is a bit of an ordeal, but I feel like it’s worth it. The next day I stuff it with pork and sage, roll it tight and roast it. I roast the bones and use them to make a big batch of stock for gravy, and Boxing Day turkey soup. The rolled turkey is fabulous because you get a little bit of white and dark meat, and stuffing in each slice. It also takes up less space in the oven, which I feel is always a source of Christmas Day stress.

JAMES DIACK (Coobs)

We’re heading to the beach between Christmas and new year. Our Christmas lunch tradition is to begin with a starter of fresh crayfish; followed by roast duck from our family farm, Brightside, with a sage and bread stuffing; rolled pork belly (roasted on the Weber); and plenty of wine. For dessert, a good ol’ brandy pudding and home-made custard. After Boxing Day, we go deep sea fishing — which is then turned into tuna sashimi, poke bowls, fish burgers and the odd crayfish roll (served on homemade brioche) for the next few days.

JOHANNES RICHTER (The LivingRoom at Summerhill)

We’re actually having the same meal we sent out in our LivingRoom Christmas baskets. For starters, we’ll be doing hot smoked Lesotho trout served with rhubarb and beetroot. For mains, we’re going super classical with the whole course revolving around duck a l’orange that we’re making together with molasses carrots and a potato souffle. Dessert will be a five-spice pineapple with cultured cream, and old-school German-style Christmas cookies.

MATT MANNING (Grub & Vine/The Chef’s Studio and Culture Wine Bar)

After a difficult year, I think we all deserve a little spoiling, so I plan on going all out for Christmas this year. I will be whipping up my slow-roasted pork belly with honey-glazed parsnips, crispy crackling and roasted sprouts with Richard Bosman’s bacon and smoked walnuts. This will be paired with Radford Dale’s “The Antidote” Gamay Noir. For dessert, I love a good trifle, which I make to my nan’s recipe (with my own “cheffy” spin): layers of brandy-soaked Victoria sponge, Chantilly cream whipped to a cloud-like consistency, lemon curd vanilla custard and raspberry compote with honeycomb glass — to be enjoyed with a glass of Iona “Noble Late Harvest 2016”.