2. FICKS, Hermanus

The Cliff Path at Hermanus is a wonderful thing. It offers public art and you can wander its length to Grotto Beach. But you’ll really love it because it leads you to Ficks, where tables and chic lounge areas sit metres from the waters of Walker Bay. The menu of Spanish pinchos is extensive — don’t miss the lamb meatballs. Ficks doesn’t take bookings, so you’ll need to pitch up and wait for a table. With those views, that’s little hardship.