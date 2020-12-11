A lobster benedict complete with bacon crumble and caviar — have you ever!? We’re thinking of setting up camp at Pablo Sandton permanently just so we can have this hedonistic meal every day of the festive season.

Actually — scratch that — we’re pretty big fans of the food at Pablo in general, so we’ll start with their new addition (the Benedict) and then take it from there.

As our editor Sarah Buitendach put it in her review for our sister publication, the Financial Mail, Pablo’s new home at the Mint Hotel in Sandton isn’t really our favourite setting — we were, after all, huge fans of their original home in Melville. But needs must, especially in times of a pandemic, when so many restaurants are struggling to even survive.

For some of their original old-school suburb vibes, there’s still Dos Manos at Pablo House in Westdene. This, the small restaurant at the Pablo group’s guest house, does a mean pizza and definitely has one of the most beautiful views in Joburg. Phone in advance to book though.

But, if you want the food that made the original Pablo-Eggs-Go-Bar a Joburg institution (shakshuka for example), you’ve got to go to Sandton right now. Here you’ll be able to order from a cracking breakfast menu, that includes some excellent vegetarian options like scrambled tofu — and fry-ups for the meaty crowd too.

We love food inspired by the Levant so, really, their entire offering excites us — we’d certainly go indulge their meze for lunch, or dinner. Order piles of Yemeni flat bread, hummus, zucchini crisps, wood fired cauliflower, white bait, tacos — basically just keep the plates coming — and share them all. And keep the cocktails coming, too (or mimosas if you’re there for brunch).

They’ve also got live music, so if that’s your kind of thing, you probably couldn’t ask for a better spot to make the most of Joburg’s perfect summer weather.

• Pablo Sandton, Mint Hotel, 84 Katherine Street, Sandton