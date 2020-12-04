Together with restaurateur and entrepreneur Rob Sawyer, the two decided to venture into the European market by launching a pop-up restaurant (a Pot Luck Club) at Hotel Farinet in Verbier back in 2012. It did well in its intended four month-run then and this year, sees Dale Roberts and Sawyer going at it again.

Having weathered the worst of the lockdown-storms, the LDR brand has had to become fluid and look towards the future, and with that comes new objectives for a new era. The timing was perfect. Back in his familiar Swiss surrounds, Sawyer proposed the idea of The Pot Luck Andermatt to Dale Roberts, and on December 18 2020 the seasonal restaurant at the Hotel Bergidyll will welcome its first diners.

Led by front-of-house manager Markus Fielder and head chef Emma Fiedler, The Pot Luck Andermatt will carry the same ethos, service and cuisine that has made The Pot Luck Club in Cape Town world-renowned. Both Markus and Emma have worked with Dale Roberts, and have extensive experience in the food industry, and Swiss culture, with Emma having been born in Switzerland. “I’m excited to see Markus and Emma spread their wings. I trust them implicitly in carrying the flag of The Pot Luck brand in Switzerland once again and I look forward to visiting as soon as possible, travel bans permitting”, says Dale Roberts with a smile.