Luke Dale Roberts and his team have been busy during lockdown, and they show no signs of letting up any time soon.
Not only did Dale Roberts reimagine his renowned The Test Kitchen (now The Test Kitchen Origins), and The Shortmarket Club (now The Shortmarket Grill) in Cape Town — he now adds The Pot Luck Andermatt to the LDR list. This time, a little further afield.
A name synonymous with the finest, and most innovative cuisine in Africa, Dale Roberts remains a force majeure on the global culinary scene, having won multiple awards and garnering recognition beyond SA borders. So, it makes sense then that he decided to extend his talents to Europe, specifically Switzerland, where he once trained as a young chef.
Together with restaurateur and entrepreneur Rob Sawyer, the two decided to venture into the European market by launching a pop-up restaurant (a Pot Luck Club) at Hotel Farinet in Verbier back in 2012. It did well in its intended four month-run then and this year, sees Dale Roberts and Sawyer going at it again.
Having weathered the worst of the lockdown-storms, the LDR brand has had to become fluid and look towards the future, and with that comes new objectives for a new era. The timing was perfect. Back in his familiar Swiss surrounds, Sawyer proposed the idea of The Pot Luck Andermatt to Dale Roberts, and on December 18 2020 the seasonal restaurant at the Hotel Bergidyll will welcome its first diners.
Led by front-of-house manager Markus Fielder and head chef Emma Fiedler, The Pot Luck Andermatt will carry the same ethos, service and cuisine that has made The Pot Luck Club in Cape Town world-renowned. Both Markus and Emma have worked with Dale Roberts, and have extensive experience in the food industry, and Swiss culture, with Emma having been born in Switzerland. “I’m excited to see Markus and Emma spread their wings. I trust them implicitly in carrying the flag of The Pot Luck brand in Switzerland once again and I look forward to visiting as soon as possible, travel bans permitting”, says Dale Roberts with a smile.
As with its namesake in Cape Town, diners can expect gourmet tapas-styled dishes in a fun, relaxed and stylish venue. Local Cape Town favourites will make an appearance on the menu too, such as the delectable fish sliders with mojo dressing and miso mayo, and beef fillet with the iconic LDR Café au Lait sauce. Head chef Emma will also test her own ingenuity with dishes incorporating local and seasonal Swiss ingredients. “I am so looking forward to preparing some of Luke’s family favourites at The Pot Luck Andermatt, [and] I am excited to have an outlet to showcase my own dishes and food”, says Emma.
Speaking on this new venture, Dale Roberts exclaims: “The Pot Luck Andermatt is a fun and exciting project that, yet again, involves dipping our toes into the European market and I’m eager to see where this leads us”.
The Pot Luck Andermatt will be open from December 18 2020 to April 11 2021, seven days a week for two dinner seatings: 6.30pm to 8.15pm, and 8.30pm to 10.00pm. The after-dinner cocktail lounge bar will be open until 1am, subject to government regulations at the time.
• For reservations, e-mail lavacheandermatt@gmail.com or call + 41-58-200-69-17