In 2009, three dynamic French entrepreneurs Alexandre Guerrier, Christophe and Delphyne Dabezies dared to embark on what, at the time, seemed impossible, and attempt to farm sturgeon and harvest caviar in Madagascar. Ten years on, Rova Caviar Madagascar is the first of its kind to be produced in Africa and the Indian Ocean.

Farming at Lake Mantasoa, Rova is rooted on the philosophy and belief that to obtain a product of exceptional quality respect must be shown for nature, living beings and the environment. The team control the production chain from A to Z to guarantee perfect traceability from the fertilised egg to the opening of the can — and the tasting of the caviar. Everything is done on the land and lake sites of the farm to ensure the environmental impact of the sturgeon farming is as low as possible.

In addition, they are the only sturgeon farm in the world producing food for their fish — a feed made from natural, local products free from medicine or growth hormones.