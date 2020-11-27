The only sit-down restaurant at the Umhlanga Arch, The Baron, is as stylish and upmarket as you would expect from this iconic development — which also boasts the outstanding Legacy Yard and the Back Yard rooftop bar.

Chic interiors frame the spectacular views over the sea and the use of soaring glass doors ensures that you can enjoy the vista no matter the weather. Tropical touches, and the use of raw wood and rattan nod at the coastal location and striking elements like trendy fish scale tiles and a clever champagne bottle installation catch the eye. A gorgeous gin bar takes pride of place and spills out onto the High Street adjacent to Legacy Yard ensuring that patrons can enjoy the vibe of the whole development while enjoying gin cocktails paired with platters and sliders.

The open-plan kitchen produces a varied menu that has something for everyone from salads to seafood, pastas and prego chicken. It’s the meat that they position as their speciality with a wide range of grills and burgers. My husband and I visited on a Tuesday evening and were pleasantly surprised to find it buzzing. Settling into a table set at an appropriately socially-distanced space from the next, we perused the menu and watched swinging espetadas, plump burgers and golden-battered calamari make their way to tables.