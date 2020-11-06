A few months ago, the much loved Parkhurst eatery, Coobs, closed its doors during the national lockdown. However, chef James Diack has just reopened the farm-to-fork restaurant in a quirky new space in Parktown North — much to the delight of its loyal customers.
Over its eight year history, Coobs became synonymous with its refined take on farm-fresh cuisine. A strong focus on provenance and locality saw much of the restaurants dishes include produce sourced from the Diack family’s Brightside Farm.
Patrons will be glad to know that while the location may have changed, the ethos remains the same — with the commitment to seasonal ingredients reflected in the ever-changing menu.
Expect the likes of the chef’s famous wild boar ragu; an iteration of the always-flavourful, farm-reared, free-range chicken; and a host of other inspired dishes using the freshest ingredients straight from the farm.
The space is situated next door to Diack’s casual Italian-style eatery, Il Contadino — which focuses on more rustic takes on farm-style fare, including wood-fired pizzas, pastas and hearty comfort food.
If previous experience is anything to go by, we’re also expecting a wine list packed with carefully selected local gems including celebrated allocation wines, rare vintages and quaffable quality bottles too.
Where: Coobs is now open at 19th 4th Avenue, Parktown North
When: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm-10pm, and Sunday 12pm-15:30pm
To book: e-mail coobs@coobs.co.za, or call 010-900-1363