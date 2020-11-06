A few months ago, the much loved Parkhurst eatery, Coobs, closed its doors during the national lockdown. However, chef James Diack has just reopened the farm-to-fork restaurant in a quirky new space in Parktown North — much to the delight of its loyal customers.

Over its eight year history, Coobs became synonymous with its refined take on farm-fresh cuisine. A strong focus on provenance and locality saw much of the restaurants dishes include produce sourced from the Diack family’s Brightside Farm.

Patrons will be glad to know that while the location may have changed, the ethos remains the same — with the commitment to seasonal ingredients reflected in the ever-changing menu.