After the nationwide lockdown and the forced closure of many a restaurant, Luke Dale Roberts and his team have been hard at work adapting to the current times — and re-evaluating their offerings to cater for the change in the wants, needs and requirements of fine-dining patrons. First it was delivery boxes of gourmet goods, then it was The Pot Luck Club at home, and just last month, The Test Kitchen reopened with their new concept, The Test Kitchen Origins. Now, the team has a new reason to celebrate, as it prepares for its opening of The Shortmarket Grill on November 10 2020 — a transformation of the famed The Shortmarket Club.

The space will open its doors as the reincarnated The Shortmarket Grill, with an upmarket, brasserie-styled menu that’ll lend itself seamlessly to the venue, décor, and location of what was and will likely continue to be one of the cities trendiest and most acclaimed eateries.

“I think there is an opportunity for a no frills, honest grill. The Shortmarket Grill will fit in well with our cluster of restaurants and offer diners a comforting experience in a lavish environment”, says Dale Roberts.