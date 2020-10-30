Séjour Restaurant is a fantastic new addition to Joburg’s dining scene, with chef Freddie Dias at the helm. Drawing inspiration from his heritage, experiences and travels across the world, Séjour offers diners a culinary journey across the globe — from Mexico to Japan — so expect some seriously stellar, modern cuisine.

Having first made a name for himself heading up Cape Town’s restaurant du jour, The Pot Luck Club, Dias made his way to Joburg where he first settled in at The Peech’s eatery, Basalt, before embarking on this latest project.

Séjour, situated within the recently opened, luxurious Houghton Hotel, overlooks the sprawling greens of the golf course and offers diners a refreshing and unique escape within the city. The restaurant’s modern, minimalist interior, with floor to ceiling windows, makes the view the focal point. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy one of Joburg’s magnificent sunsets while sipping a glass of bubbly.