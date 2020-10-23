In the wake of lockdown, many chefs and restaurateurs had to close shop or put plans on hold. Never ones to sit idly by, the always-innovating team behind Joburg’s eco-chic boutique hotel, The Peech, saw what was happening and decided to team up with a few of the city’s independent chefs to offer local foodies the opportunity to experience their gourmet fare once more in the form of pop-ups hosted in the hotel’s casual fine dining eatery, Basalt.
James Peech, founder and owner of the hotel says, “We are delighted to offer the city’s food and wine lovers the opportunity to see some of their favourite chefs in action again; this time through a series of refined pop-up dining experiences hosted in Basalt. These events also provide an opportunity for some of the chef’s pre-pandemic kitchen and restaurant teams to reunite and do what they do best.”
3. BASALT & LA PETITE MAISON
The series will kick off with a collaboration between Basalt’s recently appointed head chef Feni Malebye-Lutalo, together with Tyeye Ngxola and Tim Stewart (the duo previously at the helm of Melville’s La Petite Maison). The three chefs, all having graduated from Italy’s prestigious ALMA La Scuola Internazionale di Cucina Italiana, will be serving up a stellar five-course tasting menu paired with a selection of local, boutique wines presented by Clive Hlabathi from Toasted Barrels.
When: 29-31 October & 5-7 November
2. FARRO FOOD & WINE
Farro Food & Wine is up next. Husband and wife duo Alex and Eloise Windebank (the team behind Illovo’s now-closed, and much-loved, Farro restaurant) will bring their flair for modern European cooking and fine wines to the table. Their contemporary five-course tasting menu will have the option of a pairing by one of South Africa’s foremost premium wine distributors, Great Domaines — whose portfolio reads like a who’s-who of the wine world, both locally and abroad. The pop-up will be open for both lunch and dinner seatings, and promises to deliver the exceptional food and wine experience for which the Windebanks so quickly became known.
When: 19 and 21 November
3. CHEF CANDICE PHILIP
Rounding up the series is the critically acclaimed chef Candice Philip. Previously the executive chef of Grei at The Saxon — for which she won numerous accolades — Philip will bring her ultra-fine approach to modern cuisine to Basalt with a five-course fine-dining menu paired with cocktails. Guests can expect the technically precise plating, impressive skill, and delicate balance of flavours for which she has become known, together with cocktails prepared by one of Joburg’s top mixologists. We can’t wait to see what they can do!
When: 26-28 November
For enquiries and bookings:
WhatsApp The Peech Hotel concierge on 072-594-8116 or email: concierge@thepeech.co.za. Bookings are essential.