The idyllic picnic setting is invariably a well-tended lawn under generous trees, where you can spread your blanket and enjoy dappled sunlight and a light breeze. Add to this a basket packed full of fresh, homemade delicacies and you have the makings of a dreamlike experience. Hillcrest’s Camp Orchards has made this vision come to life with its new deli, The Harvest, which offers a few ways to enjoy this glorious setting.

The deli itself has a distinctly French Provencal vibe with charcoal walls, timber and wrought iron tables and chairs, bare bulbs, an installation of terracotta pots on the wall, and weathered furniture that adds a certain je ne sais quoi. The deli’s harvest table groans under the weight of freshly prepared dishes including inventive salads, fish cakes, sourdough focaccias with a range of toppings, and treats like quiches, cheese batons, baguettes, and chocolate brownies — each morsel as delicious as the last. You can select items from the table and fill your plate to settle at one of the tables or take away to enjoy under the towering trees where you can spread a blanket or nab a table.