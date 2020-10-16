Tintswalo Atlantic and Liam Tomlin have announced an exciting joint venture that will see the opening of a new Chefs Warehouse at Cape Town’s iconic boutique hotel on Chapman’s Peak Drive. The new kitchen will be run by up-and-coming young chef Braam Beyers, who has spent the last four years of his career honing his craft at Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia under the guidance of Ivor Jones (who takes on the role of chef patron at Tintswalo).
“I’m proud to be given this opportunity,” says Beyers, “It’s been so incredible to work under Ivor [Jones]. He’s so inspirational, and it’s amazing to watch him work. His mind never switches off and he creates the most unique, interesting dishes. It’s a mindset that resonates with me and I can’t wait to use everything I’ve learnt in creating dishes, and cooking [at Tinstwalo].”
The 25-year-old chef, who will work closely with Jones in developing the food for the new space, says that they’re planning to draw inspiration from the surroundings — noting the magnificent Atlantic coast upon which the restaurant sits and the sprawling fynbos that surrounds them.
The menu will continue with Tomlin’s fine-dining “tapas for two” concept. Serving locally sourced, globally inspired small plates — focusing on produce, seafood and game birds — Beyers hopes to create dishes that honour their prestigious location.
Fans of the group can expect a “Tintswalo” take on the oyster course, a menu staple that has a unique twist depending which of the now four eateries you visit, and the inclusion of its signature, seasonally driven risotto which is expected to change weekly. The eight seasonal small plates may be complemented with a cheese course or a selection of desserts, while those looking to really indulge can splash out on an additional caviar course too.
This natural inspiration will be echoed in the décor too. Tintswalo’s existing restaurant and deck will receive a complete design revamp, with a colour palette of blues and greens throughout the space. The idea is to create a modern and contemporary feel, while maintaining the convivial comfort with which Chefs Warehouse has become synonymous, while also complimenting the unique location.
Tomlin, who will oversee the whole project, says; ‘When I first walked into this incredible space, I knew that a Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo Atlantic was a no-brainer. This location is surely one of the best dining rooms in South Africa, if not the entire world. It is a dream come true to have a Chefs Warehouse not only close to, but right on the ocean, to complete our package of restaurants in the Cape. I’m very excited also by the opportunity for Jami [de Witt] — who moves over from Beau Constantia to take on the role of GM — and Braam to use this breath-taking location as inspiration, creating a menu that will no doubt pay homage to the ocean.”
Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo Atlantic will open on Monday, 2 November 2020.
TO BOOK: dineplan.com
CONTACT: Phone: 021-541-0165, or email: tintswalo@chefswarehouse.co.za