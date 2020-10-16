Tintswalo Atlantic and Liam Tomlin have announced an exciting joint venture that will see the opening of a new Chefs Warehouse at Cape Town’s iconic boutique hotel on Chapman’s Peak Drive. The new kitchen will be run by up-and-coming young chef Braam Beyers, who has spent the last four years of his career honing his craft at Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia under the guidance of Ivor Jones (who takes on the role of chef patron at Tintswalo).

“I’m proud to be given this opportunity,” says Beyers, “It’s been so incredible to work under Ivor [Jones]. He’s so inspirational, and it’s amazing to watch him work. His mind never switches off and he creates the most unique, interesting dishes. It’s a mindset that resonates with me and I can’t wait to use everything I’ve learnt in creating dishes, and cooking [at Tinstwalo].”

The 25-year-old chef, who will work closely with Jones in developing the food for the new space, says that they’re planning to draw inspiration from the surroundings — noting the magnificent Atlantic coast upon which the restaurant sits and the sprawling fynbos that surrounds them.