Sometimes, some of the best things in life aren’t made to last. Perhaps it’s the transience of a situation that makes it all the more special — the knowledge that the moment is fleeting, a once-off experience only to revisit in your fondest memories.

When it comes to these kinds of experiences, the new Glory private dining experience at Riva Townhouse is certainly one for the books — at least for a short while.

Following a successful pop-up at Brik Café in September, Glory’s latest residency is all about indulging in the delicious Asian flavours Nick Scott executes so brilliantly in a beautiful setting.

The luxury boutique B&B in Riverclub, Sandton, is a perfect oasis for the Glory team to call home for the next few weeks. If you arrive a little early for service you can while away in the garden next to the pool, the sound of water restoring the rest and peace we so often relinquish during a busy work week.