Durbanites have waited with bated breath for Umhlanga Arch to open since the concept was introduced to the public four years ago. The mixed-use development, with its iconic architectural design, officially launched the first phase on 6 October with the Legacy Yard food court and retail space and the rooftop bar, Backyard, welcoming their first customers.

The upmarket Legacy Yard is modelled on a European-inspired high street and offers a dynamic, informal, and interesting way of dining in a food-court-style setup, which works for modern customers and appeals to everyone from single diners and couples to families, businesspeople, and large groups — just the mix of people who will be using the facilities of the Arch. The building is home to residential, commercial, hotel, and retail spaces that are all slick and stylish with an industrial feel and graffiti art.

The restaurants are arranged around an open lawn which offers the delightful option of basking in the sun while you enjoy your meal on the grass or sitting on one of the myriad benches scattered around. If being indoors is more your vibe, there are numerous tables, many with breathtaking views, where diners can share meals with friends who have opted for meals from different restaurants. I’m a great fan of this concept and love the fact that I can have sushi even if my friends are after a pizza — what’s not to love?